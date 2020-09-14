BTS at Bae Chulsoo’s Music Camp

BTS will perform on the radio show ‘Bae Chulsoo’s Music Camp,’ the live broadcast follows. The boys of BigHit continue with the promotions of “Dynamite”, their first single in English, which has allowed them to add new records in their career and cheer on the ARMY through their music. The idols shan conducted some interviews and shared messages with their fans to thank the Billboard Hot 100 achievement, don’t miss their performance tomorrow.

Through social networks, it was announced that BTS will be the special guest of the program ‘Bae Chulsoo’s Music Camp’, a project of the MBC network, one of the most famous and with a long history within Korean entertainment. The boys were invited by the station’s own host, Bae Chul Soo.

This program has been broadcast without interruption in South Korea since 1990, with more than 30 years at the helm, the veteran singer will interview the boys about his most recent achievements with “Dynamite”, if you want to see his presentation, we tell you how to watch the live broadcast and we share the schedules with you.

Schedule:

3:00 am: Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Guatemala

4:00 am: Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador and Panama

5:00 am: Chile, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Paraguay

6:00 am: Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay

11:00 am: Spain



