BTS at 7Fates: Chakho, meet each member’s character

BTS has everything ready to launch their new webtoon and have new adventures that ARMY will be able to read, what character will each member of the group have?

Very soon BTS will live a new adventure that their fans will be able to read in detail in their next webtoon, through Naver and Wattpad ‘7 Fates: Chakho’ will be released, an original story in which each member of Bangtan Sonyeondan will have a different character.

The Bangtan Boys are no strangers to this type of publication, they have previously had webcomics that enchanted ARMY with parallel stories in an imaginary universe where idols could become heroes with their characters.

Through various teasers we have been able to learn a little about the mystery that 7FATES will hide in its history and Bangtan also announced that its soundtrack will be produced by Suga and performed by Jungkook; less and less is missing for this new boy band adventure.

Do you want to know what character each BTS member has in their next webtoon? ‘7 Fates: Chakho’ has already shown the names and faces of its protagonists.

THESE ARE THE CHARACTERS OF BTS IN THEIR WEBTOON 7FATES: CHAKHO

Each member of Bangtan Sonyeondan will have a different name and face within 7FATES: CHAKHO and here we show them to you.

RM: Dogeon

Suga: Cein

Jungkook: Zeha

Jin: Hwan

J-Hope: Hosu

Jimin: Haru

V: Jooan

January 14, 2022 will be the premiere of 7FATES: CHAKHO so there is little left to know what adventures the Bangtan idols will have in that new webtoon.

TWITTER HAS A SPECIAL FUNCTION FOR BTS’S WEBTOON

BTS has new emojis on Twitter by placing the hashtag ‘#webtoon_’ accompanied by the name of each member of the idol group, so ARMY can talk about his favorite character in ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’.

And ARMY also discovered that using the hashtag with the character’s name also shows his emojis:

ARMY has all the excitement for ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ and there is less and less to live this adventure alongside BTS in an amazing world.

