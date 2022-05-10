BTS arrive at La Rosa de Guadalupe in one of their new episodes.

The popularity of BTS led to the fact that the band members were present everywhere, so they not only got into Korean dramas, but also became part of an episode of the show called La Rosa de Guadalupe.

Thanks to their talent and efforts, BTS have become the most popular band at the moment, winning fans from all over the world and receiving awards of many styles. That’s why the participants are among the favorites of TV channels and are mentioned in very popular programs.

HYBE artists’ appearances and mentions are not limited to K-dramas, as they have also been part of shows like The Simpsons and others, what ARMY did not expect was that BTS would also appear in La Rosa de Guadalupe.

This Mexican TV program has had several international stars throughout its history, mostly bands or artists influencing a young audience, so now they have taken BTS members for one of their stories.

BTS APPEAR IN ROSE OF GUADALUPE, JUNGKOOK GETS SPECIAL MENTION

In the episode, we meet a school-age girl who, along with one of her classmates, spends time at recess looking at photos of BTS participants, everyone chooses a bias, the main character mentions Jungkook and his partner Jin.

After that, we also see the main girl of the story in her room, which is decorated with images of BTS and, in particular, the Golden Mcnae of the group. As if that wasn’t enough, when she finds a puppy she takes as a companion, she decides to name him after the person who makes her happy, none other than Jungkook.

ARMY REACTS AFTER SEEING BTS IN ROSA DE GUADALUPE, WHAT ARE THE OPINIONS ON THE SHOW?

While some fans weren’t entirely happy to see idols as part of the show and representing the fandom, others shared that it reflected the influence that BTS is having in Mexico.

In addition, there were comments on social networks from those who did not hesitate to mention how the main character of the story found support, solace and motivation in a K-Pop group, something that many could identify with, even if he is in a situation or at a certain age.

