BTS: ARMY showing the cutest thing about RM!

Through the official Twitter account of the boy band BTS, they revealed new photos of RM, who left the ARMY crazy.

Surprising! Once again Namjoon known as RM fascinated the ARMY with the new photos that were released through the official Twitter account of the South Korean band BTS, as those photos showed what the singer does during the fall.

And it is that the South Korean artist enjoys spending his free time admiring nature, he is also fascinated by sharing moments when he goes on tours in autumn, although something that caught the attention of his faithful admirers is that there was a detail in the idol’s look.

The singer RM of the K-Pop group, caused a sensation on social networks by showing himself with a very adorable and charming style, as the girls fell madly in love with their favorite idol, they even did not hesitate for a moment to share flattering comments to the artist.

BTS’s RM shows his softer side with his mesmerizing look

In those photographs that the official Twitter account of the South Korean band recently published, the leader is shown contemplating the spectacular and splendid autumn day with a very comfortable look, but what captured the attention of the girls was what could be read in your sports shoes.

In one of the images it can be seen that the 26-year-old rapper had his name RM written on his tennis shoes, so his fans were fascinated when they saw that photograph, they even assured that it was the most tender they have seen of the member of the grouping.

The singer of the K-Pop group received various comments from the ARMY, who expressed how adorable and charming he looked with his sporty look, because in Somagnews we have shared that his fans are also fascinated by the rapper’s beautiful smile.

