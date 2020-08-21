BTS: ARMY reveals V’s favorite animal

BTS’s V is known for hanging out with his dog, Yeontan. However, this would not be number one on your list, what is Kim Taehyung’s favorite animal?

V is one of seven members of the award-winning K-pop group, BTS. However, when he’s not filming, performing, or streaming live, fans will likely find him hanging out with his dog, Yeontan. What is Kim Taehyung’s favorite animal? This is what we know about this artist.

This artist loves Panda Express, hates wearing tight shoes, and loves sharing his artistic vision with fans. Kim Taehyung is one of the singers of BTS, a K-pop group, along with members Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin. However, fans are wondering what V’s favorite animal is, though some think they know the answer.

According to Fanpop and some members of ARMY, V’s favorite animal is a lion. The artist has not recently commented on his favorite animals, though fans learned about some of his favorite artists, movies, and songs from BTS’s album, Map of the Soul: 7.

Although you may not see V hanging out with lions, he hangs out with his own animals when he’s not on tour. V even has a few dogs of his own, one of whom named Yeontan (nicknamed “Tannie” by BTS ARMY) appears on the group’s social media platforms.

V shares videos of his dogs with ARMY

During March 2020, the K-Pop group member shared three adorable new videos of his dog on BTS’s Twitter account. One showed Tannie running alongside his owner. A second clip showed Yeontan hanging on a door while V asked him, “what are you going to do?” According to a translation.

A third video showed Tannie hanging from a rug while music played in the background. In a matter of hours, each tweet garnered over a million likes. However, he wouldn’t be the first BTS member to post videos of his pets, as RM also shows his dog, Rapmon.



