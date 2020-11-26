BTS: ARMY finds Jimin’s “lost twin”

Two people, including a Chinese actor, caused a sensation on social media for their incredible resemblance to BTS’s Jimin.

BTS fans are once again surprised by their talents in research. On this occasion, ARMY impressed by showing their most recent find: a couple of people who look like the singer of BTS, Jimin. Among these is a child actor of Chinese origin.

In social networks, the child’s photographs began to circulate because he participated as an actor in a popular Chinese drama. According to information obtained by Somagnwews, the boy’s name is Han Hao Lin and he is 11 years old.

The curiosity of BTS fans was piqued when screenshots of Han Hao Lin’s scenes went viral due to his strong resemblance to the idol. This little boy is considered his childhood version, and fans even compared him to Jimin’s photos as a child.

The cheeks, the shape of the eyebrows and the eyes are some characteristic features that the singer and the young actor share. Some time ago, ARMY had also found a double of the interpreter of “Serendipity” in the most unusual place: a historical photo.

A 10 year old little Jimin??? 💖 It's a Chinese drama entitled Heavenly Sword and Dragon Slaying Sabre (2019). His name is Han Hao Lin 💖 isn't he cute? padaan, i love jimin e sorry na HAHAHA cutieee #JIMIN pic.twitter.com/YgjvEhApYL — PAT👾💕 (@loveforjenniety) February 10, 2020

Jimin’s “lost sister”

In this black and white image, some fans identified one of the women as if she was a “lost sister” of the BTS singer. All these curiosities are surprising because of how incredible it is to find someone who shares so many physical features with someone.

what kind of sorcery is this? pic.twitter.com/nE43ZqBBEA — ً (@worldwidemyg) November 20, 2018

Recall that Jimin’s face was named one of the most beautiful in the world thanks to a survey conducted by Tc Candler. Regarding Hao Lin, it remains to wait a few years to see if he maintains the resemblance to Jimin, who is one of the most popular idols in K-Pop.



