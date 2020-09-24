BTS: ARMY defends J-Hope from haters calling him ‘ugly’

BTS fans, better known as ARMY, came to the defense of rapper J-Hope after being criticized on Twitter.

BTS’s fandom ARMY has been accused of toxicity in the past but, in this particular incident, fans of K-Pop superstars used their voice to defend rapper, songwriter, producer and BTS member J- Hope after several haters called him “ugly” on Twitter.

Jumping into action right away, the ARMY members stood up for Jung Ho-seok, better known by his stage name J-Hope. Soon, Twitter was flooded with positive messages for the 26-year-old star to counter the search for ‘J-Hope is ugly’ on the famous social network.

One fan, for example, defended the “Chicken Noodle Soup” performer and called out to haters saying, “Do you know this guy? This guy is a dancing machine, he can rap, sing, and he’s really lovable, optimistic, cute and sexy, so who sees ugly? Maybe the one who hates it. We don’t need haters! #jhope. ”

DO YOU KNOW THIS GUY?

THIS GUY IS A DANCING MACHINE,HE CAN RAP,SING AND REALLY LOVABLE,OPTIMISTIC,CUTE AND HOT AND MAKES CUTE AEGYO,SO WHOSE UGLY?MAYBE THE ONE WHO HATES HIM…REMEMBER!!!ATTENTION..WITOUT JHOPE THERE IS NO BTS..REMEMBER THAT HATERSSS!!WE DONT NEED HATERS#JHOPE

While another, expressing similar sentiments, wrote: “I don’t know why everyone hates J-Hope, but Hobi is not ugly. J-Hope is so adorable that he can make someone smile with just a smile on his face.” Fans also recalled some of the most popular quotes from the BTS members:

“Nobody is born ugly, we are simply born in a critical society” – RM

“Your presence can bring happiness. I hope you remember that.” – Jin

“You were born to be real, not perfect” – Suga

“A warm smile is the universal language of kindness.” – J-Hobe ”

ARMY proved that J-Hope is not alone

Sharing similar sentiments, another BTS fan wrote: “I don’t know why people hate J-Hope, saying he’s ugly and so on. But to me, J-Hope’s beauty is ethereal, he has this look that makes everyone drool. It’s just perfect, more than perfect! Oh … how I love this man #jhope. ”

I don't know why people hates Jhope, telling he is ugly and such. But for me, Jhope's beauty is ethereal, he has this look that makes everyone drool for. He is just perfect, more than a perfect ♡ Oh.. how I love this man ㅠㅠ #jhope

It’s no secret that BTS members have been subjected to many racist, xenophobic, and downright vile attacks based on their identity. Attacking musicians you don’t like, for whatever reason, is just wrong. What do you think of the criticism the BTS singer received? Leave us your comments!



