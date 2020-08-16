BTS: ARMY celebrates the birthday of Agust D de Suga

Happy 4 years to Agust D de Suga! The BTS member turns 4 years of pure success.

In 2016 saw the release of the first mixtape of the BTS rapper, Suga, entitled Agust D, which turns 20 years old on August 15. And on this special day, the fans, better known as ARMY, have been celebrating by showing their love.

Social media is full of messages about the album, which was a huge hit in 2016, contributed by Suga to BTS. Messages on social media show his love for the rapper and how viral the song became after its release. Suga is one of the best singers in the world and has beaten hit songs.

Suga is one of the members of the Bangtan Boys who has made an effort to express his emotions through music, the rapper originally from the city of Daegu, found in the composition a way to reflect his difficulties, fears and joys.

Suga, 4 years of success

Min Yoon-gi, known by his stage names Suga and Agust D, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer. Managed by Big Hit Entertainment, Suga made his debut as a member of the popular South Korean pop idol group BTS in 2013.

In 2016, Suga released his first solo mixtape, Agust D, which turned out to be a huge success. The Korea Music Copyright Association suggests that more than 70 songs were composed and produced by Suga as a songwriter and producer, including Suran’s Wine, which ranked number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won the award for best track. Soul / R&B of the Year at the Melon 2017 Music Awards.



