BTS: ARMY celebrates Serendipity’s 3rd anniversary

# 3YearsWithSerendipity became trending on Twitter around the world thanks to the ARMY celebrating the third anniversary of Jimin’s solo song “Serendipity.”

BTS fans, better known as ARMY, started a thank you event to commemorate the release of Jimin’s Serendipity. Fans shared heartfelt messages of love and support for the song. The hashtag # 3YearsWithSerendipity was trending around the world with over 68K tweets.

Serendipity was first released on September 5, 2017 as a comeback intro song for BTS album Love Yourself: His. Jimin took to Twitter on that date to ask fans to listen to the song as he prepared a lot for it. This special song, since then, has been highly appreciated and loved not only by fans but also by the general public.

Serendipity has stood out for Jimin’s voice and above all because it is a very comforting song. The song has become a hot topic since its release. His lyrics referred to Jimin as a “calico cat.”

At that time, different theories about said reference quickly spread. A blogger named makewayforjay said that calico cats are described as affectionate, endearing, intelligent, sweet, and warm-hearted people and are very rare to find. In fact, it perfectly describes Jimin. Some claimed that this reference is intended for BTS members, while others think it is for the ARMY.

Jimin lives in the heart of the ARMY

Serendipity has attracted even more attention due to its impressive choreography and Jimin’s incredible performances. The dance was choreographed by American dancer and choreographer Brian Puspos.

It matches the song perfectly and fans were amazed to see that a dance for such a soft song could be so powerful and passionate. Since then, various dance versions have been posted online.

Now trending as we celebrate Serendipity's anniversary! 🌍 Worldwide

#4 #3YearsWithSerendipity 🇰🇷 South Korea

#1 #JiminOurSerendipity

#3 세렌디피티 3주년 (Serendipity 3rd Anniversary) Let's use the hashtags and keywords and trend them higher! #세렌디피티_지민_3주년 pic.twitter.com/FlKtfMkG0N — Jimin Global 🌏 (@JiminGlobal) September 4, 2020

Also, one of the most notable versions of Serendipity is that of Shawn Stockman, a member of the R&B group Boyz II Men. Shawn Stockman covered Serendipity on his Instagram. Shawn has stated that when a song was written very well like Serendipity, no matter what language it was written in, you would know a good song when you listen to it.

During BTS’s 7th anniversary celebration on June 13, 2020, the song has been named by fans as the # 1 song reminiscent of Jimin through a poll conducted by the group.

Three years after its release, Serendipity continues to top iTunes in various cities around the world. Serendipity (Full Length Edition) just hit # 1 on iTunes in India. The full edition has now reached the # 1 spot in 13 countries, while the intro version has 20 iTunes # 1s.



