BTS: ARMY celebrates its 2nd. Jin’s Epiphany Anniversary

BTS’s Jin is causing a sensation on this day, as the ARMY has started to celebrate on Twitter the anniversary of one of their songs that is a huge success in the most recognized K-pop band.

Notably, emanating a feeling of loneliness with its minimalist aesthetic that reflects the song itself, the music video for “Epiphany” officially surpassed the fifty million views mark.

This great song written by Jin accumulated a large number of visits since its release on August 10, 2018, so it became one of the great musical hits and now the ARMY has started celebrating the 2nd. Anniversary through social networks.

Jin’s Ephipany Anniversary

Through the hashtag # Epiphany2ndAnniversary and # 2YearsWithEpiphany, the ARMY is imposed on Twitter to start celebrating this great song that Jin composed and that is always remembered.

It is no wonder since since its release the soft ballad received a great response from fans after its release, citing the singer’s mellifluous voice among the main reasons for this.

As a solo song, like the group’s other comeback trailers, “Epiphany” was able to highlight the impressive singing skills of the older BTS member.

In addition to displaying his vocal prowess, Jin’s rendition of the song was filled with raw emotions that pierce the heart like a dagger, while the lyrics also featured an “epiphany” indeed, as it speaks of realizing the Need to love yourself first before loving others, true to the name of the album.

It should be noted that some of the comments by the ARMY said like this: Epiphany the song that flaunts my self-esteem whenever I listen to this song. Thank you very much KIM SEOKJIN for giving us this beautiful song of yours; Kim Seokjin Various musical notes Congratulations! Two years have passed since you gave us a meeting with a great song, with a sincere interpretation, with new facets of your beautiful voice; among other comments.

Do you think Epiphany is Jin’s best composition? Do you think Epiphany is a great musical success?



