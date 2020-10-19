BTS Approved to Perform at the 2020 Fact Music Awards!

BTS is among the musical guests of the 2020 Fact Music Awards, their long-awaited debut at the awards ceremony!

BTS will be officially attending this year’s The Fact Music Awards!

On October 19, the organizing committee of The Fact Music Awards announced, “BTS will appear at the third annual The Fact Music Awards, which will be held online this December.”

As previously reported, the upcoming third annual The Fact Music Awards will be held online with no audience, to protect the safety of both artists and their fans.

The award ceremony will also take place in December, which is earlier than in previous years.

BTS’s long-awaited debut at the ceremony

BTS was previously scheduled to perform at the second annual The Fact Music Awards in February, but organizers were forced to cancel the physical ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, the winners were announced online, and BTS claimed a total of four awards for the second year in a row.

Check out more details on the upcoming awards show here and stay tuned for more updates on this year’s artist lineup!

What song do you think BTS performed at the Fact Music Awards? Tell us your bets in the comments.

