BTS Approved to Perform at the 2020 Fact Music Awards!

BTS is among the musical guests of the 2020 Fact Music Awards, their long-awaited debut at the awards ceremony!

BTS will be officially attending this year’s The Fact Music Awards!

On October 19, the organizing committee of The Fact Music Awards announced, “BTS will appear at the third annual The Fact Music Awards, which will be held online this December.”

As previously reported, the upcoming third annual The Fact Music Awards will be held online with no audience, to protect the safety of both artists and their fans.

2020 더팩트 뮤직 어워즈 온택트

첫번째 라인업! 방탄소년단! 2020 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS ontact

1st line up! BTS! 📍 https://t.co/zJOOUSgKzh pic.twitter.com/3UpVQruVGw — 2020TMA (@thefact_TMA) October 18, 2020

The award ceremony will also take place in December, which is earlier than in previous years.

BTS’s long-awaited debut at the ceremony

BTS was previously scheduled to perform at the second annual The Fact Music Awards in February, but organizers were forced to cancel the physical ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, the winners were announced online, and BTS claimed a total of four awards for the second year in a row.

Check out more details on the upcoming awards show here and stay tuned for more updates on this year’s artist lineup!

