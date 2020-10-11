BTS appreciates their support on Map Of The Soul ON: E

After the second day of the Map Of The Soul ON: E online concert, the Bangtan Boys singers and rappers thanked ARMY around the world for their support of the show, the members of the K-pop band posted adorable messages for their fans. .

Thanks to the health crisis that humanity has been through, artists have found new ways to communicate with their fans and one of the options is to perform online.

The boys of BTS met with their international fans on the Map Of The Soul ON: E show, a concert that had two dates and was broadcast online, the tickets for the show broke sales and attendance records.

Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope Suga, V and RM showed the best of their talents on stage, which dazzled the virtual assistants with the sets set and inspired by different stories, books and even sports such as boxing.

The success of the Map Of The Soul ON: E concert was overwhelming and the 7 members of BTS appreciated the love they have always received from their followers, especially in this activity that took several months to plan.

BTS DEDICATES MESSAGES TO ARMY FOR THEIR SUPPORT IN THE MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E CONCERT.

Each of BTS’s singers and rappers thanked ARMY’s love and care in their own way. Suga uploaded a photo to the Weverse platform where he appears very smiling, Agus D in the description wrote:

Excited

That same photograph was posted on Twitter, the rapper from ‘The Last’ wrote:

We will see each other again

Kim Seokjin would not want to be left behind and uploaded a photo on the same social network where he appears in the dressing room of Map Of The Soul ON: E, the idol showed a sign with his name and thanked ARMY for always being with BTS and added that it had been fun to be with all his followers.

Jimin posted a long message and said that he would like to be honest with ARMY, the ‘Lie’ singer explained that he felt excellently good having lived with his fans from all over the world:

I would like to convey my thanks to everyone, thank you very much for always being with us. I love u

J-Hope also shared a set of photographs with the scenery for his performance of ‘EGO’, the member of the Bangtan Boys revealed that he had mixed emotions after his show on Map Of The Soul ON: E as he really enjoyed his performances , but I missed ARMY’s presence.

The Golden Maknae expressed a few words at the Map Of The Soul ON: E concert, Jungkook was sad about the global health situation, but he knows that his fans are always ready to cheer for them and BTS will do their best to stay close to them.

Thank you very much for watching from afar and I hope we can create more memories together, thank you for loving us, we love you

To end the thanks, the boys launched a special group message thanking the love of the Map Of The Soul ON: E attendees:

We were able to finish the second Map Of The Soul ON: E concert, thanks so much for the support. ARMY and BTS are each other’s drums

We invite you to enjoy some iconic moments from the second day of the Bangtan Boys: BTS online show, the best moments from the Map Of The Soul ON: E concert.



