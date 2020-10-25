BTS appears in a World Series Baseball game

Game 4 of the 2020 baseball world series was held yesterday, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers contested the final, the Bangtan Boys were special guests of this sporting event.

The presence of Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, V, and RM at different events is quite a success, K-pop idols are known worldwide for their music, but they are also recognized for their global impact.

A few hours ago, the fourth game of the baseball world series was held between the teams of the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers, many luminaries gathered to be part of this exciting sports festival.

The Korean pop group led by Kim Namjoon was part of the baseball event and apparently brought a lot of luck to the players, who gave their best on the field.

BTS GIVES TEAM TAMPA BAY RAYS GOOD LUCK IN A 2020 WORLD SERIES GAME

Choi Jiman is one of the most talented players in the Major League Baseball, the South Korean athlete works for the Tampa Bay Rays and is known for his speed, skills and agility.

The baseball player decided to pose next to the BTS posters, life-size cardboard figures that accompanied him throughout the competition against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The members of Beyond The Scene looked amazing with very cool looks.

Perhaps the images of the idols from the entertainment company Big Hit brought the Tampa Bay Rays very lucky because they were victorious in this game. Choi Jiman took a photo with the singers and rappers, the official social networks of the major baseball leagues shared the moment.

The photograph so far has more than 41 thousand likes and 11 retweets, in the comments area, baseball and K-pop fans are expressing their love for the stars who put up the name of South Korea.

