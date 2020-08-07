BTS anuncia Break The Silence: The Movie Persona, su

The boys of BTS will premiere ‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’ knows all the details of his film. The boys of BTS are just days away from revealing their first single in English ‘Dynamite’, their third comeback so far in 2020, the singers and rappers are preparing the last details for the launch of their musical production.

Another thing that ARMY is celebrating is the premiere of the film ‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’, through the official social networks of the Bangtan Boys the promotional posters of the film were revealed.

The posters for ‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’ have individual and group versions, all photographs are in the color range that identifies BTS, purple and pink.

BTS’s ‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’ will be released on September 10 and 24 in different countries and regions of the world, the pre-sale of tickets will start from August 13.

