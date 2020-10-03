BTS announces they want to collaborate with artists

BTS revealed the names of the artists they dream of collaborating with in the future, the idols of Big Hit Entertainment wish to unite their musical styles with stars like Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Lauv, and Rain.

The band made up of Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga and RM is in one of the best facets of their career, they are currently considered one of the most famous groups in the world.

The idols were recently on the cover of Variety magazine, each of the members had an individual image, and the photoshoot was classic, elegant, and with a more mature concept.

The boy band spoke with the American publication about their projects, collaborations, goals and dreams. Some of the questions were which artists have they been listening to in the last few days and who they would like to collaborate with in the future.

THE BANGTAN BOYS TALK ABOUT THEIR DREAMED COLLABORATIONS.

Jimin did not hesitate for a single moment to say that he would like to have a collaboration with Ariana Grande, Jin explained that he likes Shawn Mendes music, so he is the artist that he hopes to work with.

Jungkook chose Lauv and Rain, while Kim Taehyung chose Sammy Davis Jr. and said that in recent days he was enjoying the music of Kurt Elling, the ‘Winter Bear’ singer explained:

He has the vibes that I really like, he’s someone I’d really like to collaborate with

Kurt Elling is a famous jazz singer and a GRAMMY winner, the artist found out about V’s wishes and on Instagram he posted a great message dedicated to the Beyond the Scene idol:

Music collaborations and hope for the world are always welcome

Maybe in the future the Bangtan Boys surprise ARMY with a collaboration with one of these famous artists. Which singer do you expect the BTS members to collaborate with next?

Some time ago there was talk of a possible collaboration between Ariana Grande and the members of BTS, we invite you to visit: Tracks emerge from BTS’s comeback, will they collaborate with Ariana Grande?



