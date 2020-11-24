BTS announces the launch of their new line of Hanbok dolls

BTS will launch the new collection of dolls with Mattel, which will feature traditional Korean hanbok clothing.

BTS surprised ARMY with the news that they will be releasing a new line of collectible figures very soon, and the announcement came shortly after the release of their new studio album ‘BE’, which is already an international hit.

In addition to their albums, BTS has become a success in collectible figures, as it is not the first time they have launched a line of dolls, and again from the hand of Mattel the ARMY will be able to have these coveted figures of the Bangtan boys.

BTS to debut line of collectible dolls

According to the South Korean media, BTS has made an agreement with Mattel to launch a new of dolls with hanbok outfits, which are part of traditional Korean clothing, so their demand is already almost uncontrollable.

As we informed you on previous occasions in La Verdad Noticias, the boys of BTS constantly launch collectible figures with some of their most outstanding outfits, but this time they will have a more special meaning.

The sale of the BTS dolls will be online through the GMarket sales portal, and some of the characteristics that the figures will have, in addition to their price and distribution, have been revealed, so the ARMY is already fighting for the presale.

BTS’s hanbok dolls will be limited

According to the portal, this will be a fairly limited collection, as only 1000 units of each member of BTS will be manufactured with the hanbok outfits, as they will be created by traditional Korean artisans from the Danjang company with years of experience.

Regarding the price of the figures, it is estimated that each one will have an approximate cost of 149,000 won, which would be about $ 2,600 Mexican pesos, having an average height of 30 centimeters with outfits based on the version of his album ‘Love Yourself: Answer ‘.



