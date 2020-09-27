BTS announces comeback date with BE, their next album

BTS is ready to make their comeback, the group revealed the date of their comeback and the name of their new album: “BE”.

The BigHit group prepares the last details for their new release, after the promotion of “Dynamite” and the new records they reached with their first single in English, the idols will surprise ARMY once again with an album where they participated in different ways, Bangtan will release the album “BE”.

Through the official accounts of BTS and BigHit, a statement was shared to announce the expected comeback of BTS, the idol group will return on November 20 with an album called “BE”, which will have a deluxe version and can be pre-ordered. -Order very soon as there will be few copies available.

After a long wait, ARMY will reunite with Bangtan and share new songs full of stories alongside the idols. The first reports indicate that the K-pop group wants to give a message to the new normal that exists as a result of the pandemic, but they assure that life continues and they want to heal their fans through music.

BTS WILL SURPRISE WITH THEIR NEW ALBUM BE, THE K-POP GROUP WILL START A NEW ERA

BTS will show a much more enriched facet as artists, “BE” has been an album in which they have worked carefully, getting involved in all possible aspects, from composition, decision-making together with BigHit, among others. Following the news, ARMY celebrated on social media with him up to #BTS_BE.

For those who wish to purchase the deluxe version, the album will be limited in the first pre-sale, depending on the store where it is purchased, the reservation of “BE” will begin on September 28, the costs of the album are still unknown, the tracklist and design. On a recent VLive, RM shared that the album was in the last stages of production.

This will be their first comeback after the release of “ON” last February. BTS will say goodbye to the era of “Map of the soul” and will begin a new story full of theories and records with ARMY. Are you ready? BTS is Coming.

Recently, the guys from BTS performed at the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert, an event where they presented the best of their musical repertoire.



