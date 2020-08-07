BTS announced the premiere of their own movie!

BTS surprises ARMY and the world with the announcement of the release date of “Break the Silence”, the film about their world tour

BTS just blew up Twitter with an announcement of epic proportions. The boyband announced they have a new movie coming soon, and release dates in several countries have been revealed.

Based on their 2019 world tour, “Break The Silence: The Movie” will give K-pop fans the best look at BTS’s behind-the-scenes moments as they tour the world.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will appear in BTS’s new documentary-style film. The group will also offer a special re-release of “Bring The Soul: The Movie.”

Break the Silence: The Movie comes to the world

In the promotional announcement for the new film, BTS thanks ARMY for making all they have accomplished possible, as well as offering some details of the new production.

BTS Army members can go to BTScinemas.com to receive more information about each boyband movie and to register for screenings.

Limited screenings of “Bring The Soul: The Movie” begin on August 28 and limited screenings of “Break The Silence: The Movie” begin on September 10.

The band’s announcement on Twitter let fans know that they will “meet each member behind the curtain,” and “all seven members tell their heartfelt personal stories that they have never shared before.”

Park Jun-soo will direct the world tour documentary, with Big Hit Three Sixty producing the title. The new movie comes from Big Hit Entertainment with the distribution of Trafalgar Releasing.

BTS will release their tape in the United States

Although a date for the premiere of “Break The Silence: The Movie” in Mexico and Latin America has not been confirmed, the BTS film will arrive in the United States on September 24, two weeks after the limited screenings begin in several territories of the world.

Are you excited for the next release of “Break The Silence: The Movie”? Tell us what you think in the comments.



