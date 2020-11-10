BTS and TXT will be part of a new music video game

The Rhythm Hive game will give you hours of fun while you enjoy the music of BTS and TXT, we tell you the details of this release.

BTS has joined several video games with various themes, this time the idol group will be present at Rhythm Hive, but TXT will also be part of the new music video game that will keep you entertained for hours.

Gaming company Superb revealed that some artists from Big Hit Labels will be joining the new Rhythm Hive game, revealing TXT and BTS as the guests for this version.

HOW WILL BTS AND TXT PARTICIPATE IN THE VIDEO GAME?

Rhythm Hive is a game for cell phones where rhythmic skill will allow you to win, therefore, it has several melodies that you will listen to while showing your talent.

Superb’s new game will feature BTS songs like ON and Dynamite, while TXT will be joined by songs Can’t You See Me and Run Away.

Rhythm Hive is scheduled to premiere in early 2021, but the game is already arousing the curiosity of BTS and TXT fans.

BTS is about to release a new album and they just revealed the tracklist for this record material under the name BE, we will tell you the details.



