BTS and TXT will be at the end of I-LAND

BTS and TXT will have a special appearance on the latest episode of I-LAND, we will tell you how to watch it.

I-LAND has caught us throughout its episodes as we see the talents of all the guys who are part of the show and who dream of becoming idols, this show is about to come to an end and will have a finishing touch with TXT and BTS as guests for their latest episode.

For the guys who are participating in I-LAND, seeing the big stars of K-Pop will be an inspiration and a good motivator to do their best on the latest episode of the reality show.

Although we still do not know what the participation of the idols of Big Hit Entertainment will consist of, no fan of Tomorrow X Together and Bangtan Sonyeondan will want to miss this show, so we tell you how you can follow the broadcast.

The latest episode of I-LAND will premiere on YouTube on the Mnet channel and the BigHit Labels channel, so we recommend subscribing to them so as not to miss any details.

To see the broadcast in real time, you must prepare to wake up just in time, since this show will premiere at night time in South Korea and below we will tell you what is the corresponding time to see the program in each country:

SCHEDULE

September 18

5:00 AM – Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize.

6:00 AM – Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Ecuador.

7:00 AM – Cuba, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Paraguay, Dominican Republic, Bolivia.

8:00 AM – Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina.

1:00 PM – Spain.

This show is also available on VIKI’s platform, you can take a look at all the previous episodes in case you haven’t followed the reality show from the beginning.

We also recently told you that TXT is gearing up for a new comeback, find out the details and the release date for more music from the idol group.



