BTS And Tokopedia Prepare A Surprise For ARMY

BTS and Tokopedia will shortly announce a special activity this July 29.The BTS guys will likely be performing at the online event hosted by Tokopedia.

The Bangtan Boys are promoting their musical return in Japanese with the album ‘Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’, the boys’ schedule is a bit tight, but they have planned several surprises for ARMY.

In recent months, due to the global pandemic, several companies decided to organize special music events for all their followers, the Internet is a great stage for everyone.

Tokopedia is an Indonesian company that is dedicated to commerce via the Internet, it is one of the most important sellers in the world, generating very important profits in areas such as beauty, fashion and technology.

The company founded by William Tanuwijaya and Leontinus Alpha Edison, announced that they were inviting the general public to a televised and online event, where Indonesian artists will present several of their hits.

Tokopedia excited fans more when it published that the day of the concert would be next July 29 and on the company’s social networks they revealed a video where the 7 BTS idols express:

BTS and Tokopedia have a surprise for you! July 29

The sales company also left a message for fans of the Big Hit company K-pop group:

#HiIndonesia ! #TokopediaxBTS @BTS_twt bakalan punya kejutan buat kamu di tanggal 29 Juli di #TokopediaWIB Catat tanggalnya dan jangan lupa download aplikasi Tokopedia ya! Stay Tuned, Toppers!💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/iNePKYF8uR — Tokopedia (@tokopedia) July 15, 2020

#TokopediaxBTS

@BTS_twt will surprise you on July 29 at #TokopediaWIB Save the date and don’t forget to download the Tokopedia application! Stay tuned, Toppers!

So it is possible that BTS is present at the Tokopedia event as line up artists. For more updates and news of this Bangtan Boys activity, don’t miss all our notes.



