BTS and Spotify recommend an ideal song for you

BTS made their comeback with great success, K-pop idols organized fun dynamics for ARMY to discover their favorite song from album BE through Spotify’s music platform. Find out how to be part of the activity here.

The Bangtan Boys returned to the stage with new record material, ‘BE’ marks a new era for singers and rappers, who worked hard in all creative and production areas.

‘BE’ had worldwide promotions, now the members of BTS have joined Spotify so that ARMY will discover the theme of ‘BE’ that will mark their life, the favorite song of the fans, the best of all is that the dynamics is personalized .

Jin, V, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook posted a special message for SpotifyxBTS, the stars mentioned that through a Spotify link, fans will find out the theme of their album that best represents them and that they have listened to the most. RM commented:

Give it a try yourselves and go to the ‘This is BTS’ playlist, enjoy all our albums as much as possible.

The hashtag #SpotifyxBTS became a trend thanks to the posts of netizens, who shared their designated track from the album ‘BE’. We tell you how to connect with Beyond The Scene below.

HOW TO DISCOVER YOUR FAVORITE SONG FROM THE BTS BE ALBUM ON SPOTIFY?

In the new dynamics of SpotifyxBTS, the music application will analyze the user’s individual playback data to produce the Internet user’s favorite theme.

To know your favorite song from the ‘BE’ album, all you have to do is enter the link, you have to have a Spotify account, shortly after you will see a video message from BTS and a button will appear to start the activity.

The result will be shown with a description of the song, accompanied by a few words for you, in ‘Dynamite’ you can read:

Your BTS song is Dynamite. A single from the pop album about joy and confidence that brings a new wave of energy

You can share the result of the ‘BE’ track with your friends and contacts from other social networks like Twitter and Facebook.



