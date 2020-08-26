BTS and SEVENTEEN to be at FNS Song Festival

The Fuji TV festival will feature performances by BTS and SEVENTEEN, watch this show live. 2020 has given us the possibility to enjoy some music events under a new modality, one of them is the 2020 FNS Song Festival, an event that is about to take place and that will include BTS and SEVENTEEN within its line. up.

The FNS Song Festival is a Japanese organized by Fuji TV and this year it will host K-Pop as part of the scheduled performances.

The boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan have confirmed their attendance to this musical event and aroused the excitement of their fans around the world, as it will be amazing to see them again with one of their iconic performances.

The K-Pop group from Big Hit Entertainment will perform two tunes during the event: Stay Gold and Mic Drop. Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jin are some of the most anticipated celebrities during the 2020 FNS Song Festival broadcast, but this show will be full of surprises.

For their part, it has been announced that the boys of SEVENTEEN will present their song titled 24H for the first time, so both ARMYs and CARATs will want to keep an eye on what happens at this festival.

If you want to follow this event, below we tell you how to see the presentation of these idol groups live. Pay close attention to the date and times so that you don’t miss any details.

SCHEDULE

26 of August

3:30 AM – Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras

4:30 AM – Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Ecuador

5:30 AM – United States, Chile, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Cuba, Paraguay, Bolivia

6:30 AM – Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay

11:30 AM – Spain



