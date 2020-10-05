BTS and Jungkook nominated for Hottest Boys

People magazine has launched its annual competition to choose the sexiest men alive and Jungkook with his fellow BTS members are competing for a spot.

People magazine has submitted its nominations for Reader’s Choice World’s Sexiest Man 2020 and indeed it’s an alluring list of handsome men.

Unsurprisingly, BTS found themselves nominated as the Sexiest Topper on the list in 2020 and will take on Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, and Roddy Ricch. But that is not all! One of the members has also scored a nomination in another category.

It’s Golden Maknae himself, Jeon Jungkook, who has been nominated in the ‘Sexiest Import’ category alongside Dan Levy from Schitt’s Creek, Paul Mescal from Normal People, Matthew Rhys and Keith Urban from Perry Mason.

Kookie is one of the members of the k-pop group that has gained the most fame this year, especially after the release of his hit single Dynamite.

Other famous men nominated as the sexiest

New Daddy Zayn Malik is up for Sexiest New Daddy in 2020 and will face Joe Jonas, Ed Sheeran, Artem Chigvintsev and Joshua Jackson.

Among the sexiest brothers, we have the Jonas Brothers (Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas) against the Hemsworth brothers (Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth), the Evans brothers (Chris Evans, Scott Evans), the children of Goldie Hawn, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell and the Cuomo brothers (Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo).

When it comes to Netflix’s sexiest hunk, we have Noah Centineo versus Jordan Fisher, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Darren Barnet and Chase Stokes.

As for ‘Who’s been sexy for so long, they should retire their sexy shirt number’, we have best friends Brad Pitt and George Clooney going head-to-head alongside Robert Redford, Denzel Washington and Idris Elba.

While Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes fight for the sexiest social media content in quarantine, Prince Harry will take Prince William for the sexiest royal title. The sexiest man, settled and happy, sees Ryan Reynolds taking over the internet’s eternal love, Keanu Reeves.

It’s clear that ARMY has already gotten underway to start voting for all BTS members, and especially Jungkook’s nomination, as BangTan Boys fans clearly hope that the youngest BTS will take that title. Will you vote for Kookie? Do you think BTS will make it to the top of this list?



