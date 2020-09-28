BTS and Jason Derulo to release remix of Savage Love

BTS and Jason Derulo will release a new song, their collaboration is about the remix version of Savage Love.

The BigHit group grows in popularity as time goes by and forges new musical alliances with some artists in the industry. After the news of their comeback with “BE”, BTS had prepared another surprise for ARMY, a new collaboration with Jason Derulo, they will make a remix of their viral song “Savage Love”.

Previously, BTS joined the TikTok fever and performed one of the most viral challenges of the app: dancing Savage Love, a song by Jason Derulo that consists of a series of dance movements, the idols published their own version on their account official, but it was not a coincidence, but a clue about his next project.

Jason Derulo responded to the BTS video and assured that he had an important announcement to make once the publication reached 10 million likes, ARMY unleashed rumors about a possible collaboration for “BE”, it would not be the first time that the group K -pop releases a promotional single with another artist.

BTS AND JASON DERULO WILL PUT ARMY TO DANCE WITH THE SAVAGE LOVE REMIX

Finally, BTS and BigHit confirmed the news through the group’s official accounts: BTS and Jason Derulo are going to collaborate on a new song, it will be the remix of Savage Love and it will premiere this coming Friday. The company shared Bangtan’s original TikTok as a teaser to break the news.

The publication already has more than 1 million reproductions, 100,000 RT and more than 300,000 likes. It is still unknown if the collaboration will feature a new MV or just the song will be released along with a new challenge for tiktokers. BTS seeks to continue promoting their music through this platform.

“Dynamite” achieved great success on the platforms, the remix with Jason Derulo could have the same promotion, not only on TikTok, the Fornite event could be repeated, there is also the possibility that it is just one more track of something more than be prepared, but nothing is certain. Are you ready to dance?

BTS also sparked the theories with their new album BE, Nanjoom shared some details, and ARMY thinks about the significance of their comeback.



