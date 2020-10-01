BTS and Jason Derulo release Savage Love

The Bangtan Boys join the ‘Savage Love’ phenomenon and tonight they will release their version with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685. Some reports indicate that the song could have more than two versions. See the opening hours and other details.

Last weekend the boys of BTS surprised their fans by doing the ‘Savage Love’ Challenge, which consists of dancing to the catchy song on the TikTok video platform, currently the clip of the K-pop band already has million views.

What the world public did not see coming was the great collaboration of the idols of the company Big Hit Entertainment with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685, original interpreters of the popular track that rose to fame thanks to its fun style.

Today, October 1 is the official release of the remix of ‘Savage Love’, which mixes the musical vision of Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga, RM, Joshua Christian Nanai and the singer of ‘Take Your Dance’.

EVERYTHING IS READY FOR THE PREMIERE OF THE REMIX OF BTS, JASON DERULO AND JAWSH 685’S ‘SAVAGE LOVE’, HOW MANY VERSIONS WILL THE SONG HAVE?

According to Jeff Benjamin, a leading Billboard K-pop columnist, the Bangtan Boys will release three different versions of the remix of ‘Savage Love’, each track will have a different style and were specially thought for all fans.

The three versions would be:

‘Savage Love’ Clean Remix.

‘Savage Love’ Explicit Remix.

‘Savage Love’ Instrumental Remix.

The preparations and promotional posters for the world premiere of the remix have already been published on different social networks of the interpreters of ‘Dynamite’, on the idols’ profile on Instagram the stories were updated with a clip where you can hear an extract of the remix. OMG!

Meanwhile ARMY is patiently waiting for the collaboration and they already want to hear the touch that the Bangtan Boys have put on the remix of the song ‘Savage Love’. What do you think of the project?



