BTS and James Corden will meet again at MAMA 2020

The Mnet Asian Music Awards will present an incredible show and will also have James Corden as a special guest during the awards night.

The Mnet awards ceremony is one of the most anticipated moments for the end of the year, the show is always distinguished by the surprising performances of K-Pop idols but this time it will also include the participation of an international star, the TV host known for his show The Late Late Show with James Corden, will he be able to interact with BTS?

The event will take place on December 6, so we are only a few hours away from finding out what will happen at the gala, but there are already some suspicions about what we could see on screen.

JAMES CORDEN AND BTS RAISE EXPECTATIONS FOR THEIR APPEARANCE IN THE MAMA

The television host will present an award during the event, and although there are no details of what award it will be, many suspect that it is recognition of BTS, as the good relationship of the group and idols is well known.

If so, then Papa Mochi and Baby Mochi could have a new interaction, even if it is an exchange through the screen.

The Big Hit Entertainment group was present at the MMA 2020 and some of the members wore their new tattoos, we will tell you what is the message behind them.



