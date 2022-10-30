BTS and Horoscope: V, Capricorn

When it comes to BTS, it seems like every fan already has their own biases. Although you may think that a certain member of the group will be most compatible with you based on their appearance, singing style, dancing style, clothes, food and, of course, all these super favors. the things he says in the interview, you might miss the biggest clue. To determine which of the BTS members is best suited for the role of your imaginary boyfriend, we suggest you take a look at the stars.

Please note, we are not talking about Hollywood stars, but about those in the sky. In this new series, we turn to the ancient art of astrology to evaluate the zodiac sign.

Birth and sign

Vi was born on December 30, 1995, which makes him a Capricorn.

Personality

People born under the sign of Capricorn are known for their discipline and work ethic, and V seems to be perfect for this. Capricorns are often reserved and serious, but have a wonderful sense of humor, even if it tends to be a little sarcastic.

An Earth sign, he is disciplined and keeps his eyes on his goal. His driving force of success, however, has nothing to do with ego, rather, like any Capricorn who earns himself, he is more concerned with improving his skills. However, he values the stability and security that financial success can bring.

Love, life and compatibility

Capricorns get along well with other earth signs (Virgo, Taurus) and water signs (Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio).

V, the earth sign, of course, gets along well with other earth signs, Jeongguk and RM (both under the sign of Virgo). Capricorns are also quite compatible with water signs (Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio), so despite the fact that Vi and Shuga are very different personalities, they complement each other and can work well in a group.

Generally speaking, Capricorns won’t have too many romantic relationships and they will prioritize work, so they certainly won’t meet every night of the week or pay too much attention to dating apps and sites. However, once they have achieved their career goals and decided to fall in love and settle down, and maybe even start a family, they become especially serious.

You will probably get along well with a Capricorn man if you are as serious, reliable, organized and stable.

Life and career

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, a planet that can bring problems, and Vi got his share of it. V seemed calmer after losing a good friend and grandfather. Nevertheless, Vi withstood the pain and became stronger.

Capricorn is good at making money and is great at saving. They have a sharp mind for investments and really like to save money to protect themselves if necessary. Capricorn knows the value of money, loves coupons and saves money, even if they “don’t need it”. We can’t imagine how Vi collects coupons and coupons, but we can definitely see how he manages his money wisely and spends it wisely.

Did you find V in this profile?