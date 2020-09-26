BTS and Dynamite conquer Fortnite Party Royale

Many Fortnite users gathered this September 25 to enjoy another successful Party Royale where the boys of BTS put their retro style with the single in English ‘Dynamite’, this is how thousands of people joined the singers and rappers by Big Hit Entertainment.

The virtual stage of Party Royale received Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and RM, the idols ignited the spirits of the Fortnite players with their latest single. ‘Dynamite’ made the characters of thousands of gamers around the world dance.

The set for the presentation of the musicians was very colorful and in the center of the screen was placed in the official MV of ‘Dynamite’ so that the audience could enjoy the video and the energy of the boys.

A special touch was seeing the netizen characters dancing to the original choreography of the single, making the Fortnite Party Royale with BTS a fun, unforgettable and very exciting event.

BTS AND ‘DYNAMITE’ CONQUER THE PARTY ROYALE OF THE VIDEO GAME FORTNITE.

‘Dynamite’ began with the iconic intro of the Big Hit Entertainment company and after watching the official clip, Fortnite gave you the option to continue watching the official MV of the group as many times as you wanted, offering ARMY an incredible experience.

At the end of the video of the song, the fireworks flooded the online stage with light, which was changing colors, the flashes became stronger, enveloping the audience in a dynamic and pleasant place.

The surprises did not stop, Fortnite had prepared a last gift for its players and presented the afterparty remix of ‘Dynamite’, where the protagonists were the striking animated characters of the video game.

The reactions in did not wait, the hashtag #DynaNite took the social networks making it a trend due to the thousands of posts from users talking about BTS, their music. After the Fortnite Party Royale with BTS, some people confessed that ‘Dynamite’ had become one of their favorites because of its sound and proposal.



