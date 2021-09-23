BTS and Coldplay What Time Does My Universe Premiere in Your Country

What time does BTS and Coldplay’s My Universe premiere? There are only a few hours left before you can enjoy this long-awaited collaborative song that has caused a sensation around the world.

The advances of this new song have raised expectations for a collaboration that was already expected around the world, if you want to see the premiere of its video and download the BTS and Coldplay song from the first moment, here we tell you about the times to listen to My Universe .

It is about a musical union that had raised rumors for a long time and now that it was finally announced, the emotion does not stop increasing. As if that weren’t enough, Suga , RM, and J-Hope also got involved in creating some of the lyrics, so BTS’s rap line even appears in the credits for songwriting.

Fans of Bangtan Sonyeondan and Coldplay are waiting with excitement for the release of this track, so hours before the premiere they began to be present on social networks with hashtags such as #MyUniverse and #ColdplayXBTS, keep reading and know when you will be able to listen to My Universe depending on the country where you live.

TIMES FOR MY UNIVERSE, WHAT TIME DOES THE BTS AND COLDPLAY SONG COME OUT?

The HYBE group and the Yellow interpreters will not only premiere the melody that you can download from your favorite music site, they will also launch a lyric video that you will not want to miss, the schedules are:

September 23

10:00 PM Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras

11:00 PM Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama

24th September