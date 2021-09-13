BTS and Coldplay To Release My Universe, All About Their Collaboration

BTS and Coldplay’s collaboration will arrive sooner than you imagine. The excitement continues for fans of the idol group, when does BTS and Coldplay‘s My Universe premiere?

Just yesterday we saw Bangtan Sonyeondan receiving some awards at the MTV VMAs 2021 and now the confirmation of his work with Coldplay has arrived, for some time there were several suspicions that both groups were preparing a joint release and now it is a reality.

My Universe will be the title of the melody in English and Korean that they will present as their collaboration , it was co-written by both the British band and the guys from BTS, but how was it revealed?

The collaboration was officially confirmed when Coldplay’s social networks shared an image in black, blue and pink colors with a circle formed by different figures, it is a code in Spheric, the language of the planet of the interpreters of Yellow that is known as Epiphane.

After knowing the true meaning of this image, the emotion increased. My Universe will first be released as a single , but it will also be part of the Music of the Spheres album .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fer VP ARMY! (@fervp174)

WHEN IS MY UNIVERSE RELEASED?

The single will go on sale and can be heard from September 24, so we are only a few days away from enjoying the collaboration. After the announcement, the pre-order stage also began through various sites such as Weverse Shop, but after only 5 minutes the material appeared as sold out on this sales platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coldplay Store (@coldplaystore)

The single that fans will be able to purchase will also have a physical version which will include two songs, the tracks being My Universe and an instrumental version of the same melody. The inside cover features a copy of Coldplay and BTS’s handwritten lyrics so it will be a collector’s item loved by fans.

Do you need another reason to buy this single ? According to the shopping website, for every album purchased on CD, cassette, and vinyl available in the store they will plant and care for a tree as part of a partnership.