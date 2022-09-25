BTS and Coldplay song “My Universe” has gone platinum

BTS and Coldplay‘s joint single “My Universe” has gone platinum in the USA!

On September 24, local time, Atlantic Records officially announced that the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has awarded “My Universe” a platinum certificate for more than 1 million copies sold.

“My Universe” became the sixth BTS song to be certified platinum in the US, after “MIC Drop”, “Boy With Luv” (featuring Halsey), “IDOL”, “Dynamite” and “Butter”.