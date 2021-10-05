BTS and Coldplay Celebrate Their #1 on Billboard Hot 100 With My Universe

BTS and Coldplay’s My Universe proved their impact on one of the top charts in the music industry. K-Pop band BTS and Coldplay made history on the Billboard Hot 100 with My Universe, their first collaboration hit the top spot, and fans of both groups celebrated in a big way.

On September 29, BTS and Coldplay released the official MV for M and Universe with a plot where musicians became advocates for their songs in the middle of space, the collaboration was so successful that it was placed on YouTube trends.

Within days of the premiere, the single from Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres album reached great numbers of views and reactions from the public, being a historic act for the first musical teamwork of both bands.

This week, BTS and Coldplay’s My Universe debuted at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart , now the first collaboration of two groups to be crowned at the top of the chart.

BTS AND COLDPLAY CELEBRATE THE SUCCESS OF MY UNIVERSE AT # 1 ON THE BILLBOARD HOT 100

Additionally, My Universe represented BTS’s sixth # 1 entry on the Billboard Hot 100, prior to their new track, they stood out with English singles such as Dynamite, Butter, Permission To Dance, and more.

With this new achievement achieved by the interpreters of Boy With Luv and The Scientist , the celebrations and congratulatory messages were not lacking, through social networks ARMY joined forces with the Coldplayers. <3

Bangtan Sonyeondan and Coldplay also celebrated My Universe’s debut at # 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and on their respective groups’ Twitter accounts, they posted a few words for their fellow bandmates and their fandoms.

Congratulations RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook @BTS_twt. Thankyou to Coldplayers and ARMY and everyone who made this happen. 💙❤️ love c, g, w, j & p pic.twitter.com/UEL5sZ55yh — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 5, 2021

Coldplay wrote:

Congratulations to RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook @BTS_twt. Thanks to Coldplayers and ARMY and everyone who made this happen. With love love c, g, w, j & p

It's been always an honor to make this all happen with you ! Big love and congrats !

Thank you to ARMY and Coldplayers 💜💜 love r, j , s, h, j, j, v https://t.co/xWllRJouOH — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 5, 2021

While BTS replied:

It has always been an honor to make all of this happen with you! Great love and congratulations! Thanks to ARMY and Coldplayers. With love r, j, s, h, j, j, v

Have you already celebrated the new feats of My Universe?