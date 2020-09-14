BTS and BLACKPINK show up on new Billboard charts

K-Pop is part of the Billboard charts, BLACKPINK and BTS all scored high on the chart. The success of music releases is shown through various platforms, but the Billboard charts are always a good reference to know what people listen to the most these days. K-Pop continues to make its way onto these charts, but BTS and BLACKPINK stunned with their rankings on the latest charts.

Recently, Billboard unveiled two new weekly charts that will feature the most famous songs of the moment globally and that will include a surprising musical diversity.

The charts take into account various factors to evaluate the melodies and, although the complete lists are not yet revealed, Billboard has already revealed who are the stars that are part of the top 10 of each one.

The first chart is called Billboard Global 200, a list in which BTS reached the second position with Dynamite and BLACKPINK managed to place their song Ice Cream with Selena Gomez at number 8. WOW!

Meanwhile, the second list under the name Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart revealed BTS ranking second and BLACKPINK ranking sixth.

Fans of both groups have shown pride in the good reception that Dynamite and Ice Cream had around the world, but the K-Pop groups still have a lot to show.

We recently told you about some evil maknaes from K-Pop groups that made us laugh with their antics, do you know them?



