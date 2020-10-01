BTS and BLACKPINK are nominated for the E!

The nominations for the awards organized by E! They have already revealed the candidates to win an award. After a season of rest, the awards are gradually returning, this time with a new modality. Therefore, the E! People’s Choice Awards have just announced who are this year’s nominees, BTS and BLACKPINK are some of them.

Public support will determine who this year’s winners will be, so BLINKs and ARMYs will do their best to make their favorite artists shine.

WHAT ARE THE CATEGORIES WHERE BLACKPINK AND BTS CAN WIN?

BTS and BLACKPINK were nominated on various lists, one of them was the Video of 2020, where they will compete with Dynamite and Ice Cream respectively. Both are also part of the contest to be crowned Group of the Year alongside artists like the Jonas Brothers, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Twenty One Pilots and more.

Additionally, BTS garnered two other nominations, as Dynamite will compete for song of 2020 and Map Of The Soul: 7 in the album of the year category.

This is not the first time that both K-Pop groups have been nominated during the PCA’s, as both have won some accolades in previous broadcasts of this contest.

The awards will be held on November 15 and will be full of surprises for fans of the most popular music of the moment.

BLACKPINK is about to release THE ALBUM and they have awakened the excitement of their fans with a new publication, we will tell you what it is about.



