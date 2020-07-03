BTS and BigHit are studied by Harvard due to their worldwide success. This study describes the business model that made BTS a success.

The popularity of BTS around the world continues to cause surprise in the population, which is why some members of Harvard University joined forces to carry out a study on this success story .

During 2019, Anita Elberse traveled to Seoul to take a closer look at the K-pop phenomenon and BTS history , as well as the impact these seven boys have through their music.

‘Big Hit Entertainment and the hit band BTS: K-pop goes global ‘ is the name of the research conducted by Elberse and Lizzy Woodham, which has been in charge of portraying the training process that people face before debuting as idols.

In addition, the study talks about the effect that these music stars have on fans , who follow them from different places on the planet but are united by a common goal.

For the development of this study, Anita Elberse and Lizzy Woodham had the participation of Bang Si Hyuk and Yoon Seok-jun, who provided interviews to explain how the business model that has turned BTS into unparalleled success works.

This study has already been published in Harvard Business Review , has a total of 22 pages and is available for sale for $ 8.95.

Followers of the idol group have expressed their pride after a prestigious institution such as Harvard University carried out this type of research.

