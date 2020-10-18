BTS and Bad Bunny? About musical collaborations

The truth about the musical collaboration between BTS’s Suga and Bad Bunny, will they release a new song? The K-pop group BigHit has achieved great popularity worldwide, the boys have achieved great records with each release thanks to the support of their fans and have been recognized in the American industry. With their new album “BE” on the way, ARMY has started to speculate about possible new releases from BTS, will there be a Latin single?

Through social networks, BTS has unleashed a series of rumors about their new projects, the Korean pop group is almost a month away from making their comeback with “BE”, with which they are expected to reach new sales figures and break your own records on music platforms like YouTube.

Without yet having details of the concept, design and number of songs, the rumors about Bangtan have already begun and information has circulated about a Latin collaboration with Bad Bunny. Khaaaaaaaa Idols are no strangers to feats, they have already worked with other artists and released songs and they believe that reggaeton is no exception.

THE TRUTH ABOUT BTS AND BAD BUNNY COLLABORATION

According to the fans, through the Genius site a song called “Baddie” was recorded, a feat by Bad Bunny, which was produced by Suga, even the name of J-Hope appears as the song’s composer, which sparked ARMY’s rumors about a Latin K-pop collaboration, a musical mix that has already been done.

However, everything indicates that it is false, since the site can be edited by any user, just like Wikipedia. In addition, in another publication an alleged Bad Bunny Storie was shared on his Instagram account with the message “J Hope x Bad Bunny x J Balvin”, the BTS idol is no stranger to artists of that genre, since he has already worked with Becky G, but the image was fake.

ARMY hope that one day the boys will dare to sing in Spanish, as it is a way to connect with them. There were also rumors about a collaboration with Ariana Grande, Conan Gray, and Lauv.

Suga and J-Hope recently received a big mention for their work on the remix of “Savage Love”



