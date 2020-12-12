BTS: All your achievements and records in 2020

BTS has become one of the most famous groups in the world and in 2020 they had an excellent streak of awards and records.

To list the achievements, the records and the firsts that BTS has achieved we would take a whole book, so we consider only the accolades of this year 2020 so that you realize why this septet is breaking with social networks and impacting the whole world.

BTS records in 2020

The first Korean act was reaching number 1 on the Billboard charts (with “Dynamite”). Then, just a few weeks later, the first act ever to debut a song in a non-English language in the first place (with “Life Goes On”).

It was the first Korean group to receive a Grammy nomination. First band in history to debut a song and album at No. 1 in the same week.

Surprisingly, these events are all from the last few months, but the Bangtan Boys released two full albums this year, Map of the Soul: 7 and BE, both of which were No. 1.

To have achieved any of these accolades in the span of a career would be remarkable; having achieved them all in 2020 is almost miraculous.

Fortunately, those who have yet to get on board the high-speed train that is BTS seem to be finally moving from the phase of head scratching and bewilderment at how they “happened” in the first place.

While all seven members (RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook) are great dancers, they didn’t win the world on their choreography alone.

Yes, they are also endearing, polite and charismatic, producing hours and hours of intimate documentary-style content to enjoy, but these factors are not enough to capture global attention in the saturated landscape of modern media.

Passion and music of BTS

It is your passion for your work that seems to transcend any of the barriers or preconceived notions that stand in your way.

BTS is unique, not just in the realm of boy groups, but even in the world of Korean pop, as the majority of the group’s catalog includes lyrics from the members themselves.

“It’s an organic process as we work … and we have a desire to push our boundaries,” explained J-Hope.

“The reactions [from our fans] motivate me to dig deeper into my research and make better music.”

The seven members are dedicated and curious writers and producers who, by sharing their honest stories, have accumulated seven years of music that overshadows the genre and chronicles their transformation from hungry and fearless youth into thoughtful and confident adults.

BTS reached five number one albums in the United States faster than any band from another beloved international pop group: The Beatles. The comparisons are tantalizing and many are valid.

The Beatles were also initially scrapped as a result of a passionate and predominantly female fan base, but came to be considered revered songwriters and artists ahead of their time.

The difference lies mainly in the fact that the Beatles did not have to also overcome the language barrier, work overtime to influence the awards circuits or a radio industry that seemed indifferent to their songs whenever the lyrics were not. easy or accessible.

They may not be the next Beatles; maybe they are just the first BTS. And you do you think?

Dynamite; a happy accident

In the past, the Band of the Year award has been given to groups such as Pearl Jam, Arcade Fire, The Roots, and Tool. While BTS marks a departure from this collection, the common threads running through our past selections are authenticity, reach, perseverance, genuine voice and commitment to music.

When consulted through this lens, the boys of BTS float to the top with ease. Remember, too, that “Dynamite” was released with the explicit goal of simply bringing some joy to fans at a deeply difficult time.

South Korea shines in the arts guild

It’s been something of a banner year for Korean art, and it seems like a lifetime ago that Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite swept the Oscars. BTS’s first appearance at an American awards show was at the AMAs in 2017.

Looking back at acting now is enlightening, and not just because it’s hard to remember the feeling of being in a crowded arena. The audience’s reactions to the performance of “DNA” are as divided as it seems: some people, presumably members of BTS ARMY, are crying.

The impact of BTS from that first performance is undeniable: if the boys have the opportunity to perform at any gala like the Grammys this year, they will no longer be considered a novelty or a fad.

In their refusal to be marginalized, BTS has opened the door to other international artists in the United States, particularly those from Asia, ensuring that they are not seen as a rarity, but rather allowed on the same playing field as everyone else. others.

Remembering again what Bong Joon-Ho said at the Oscars:

“Once you get past the one-inch high subtitle barrier, you will be presented with many more great movies.”

In an age where Genius lyrics translations and interpretations are sometimes integrated directly into our favorite music apps, it’s a disservice to us to ignore the world that awaits beyond our native languages.

If you haven’t already, take a moment to look at BTS’s recent NPR Tiny Desk performance, a three-song performance that packs an undeniable impact. It begins with an exultant performance of “Dynamite,” but switches gears on the second track with “Save Me,” an electric pop track released nearly five years ago.

The boys wrap the set with “Spring Day,” a lyrical hip-hop track that has special meaning for both the band and the fans.

The song has a reputation for being a bit unwavering, making chart appearances and stubbornly popping up after each new BTS release as ARMY returns to the now nostalgic song over and over again.

The song choices are intentional – the ensemble is a perfect encapsulation of the breadth of the band’s discography, simultaneously showing the fact that hidden gems like B-sides shine ridiculously bright.

The week BTS landed their long-awaited Grammy nomination, six of the seven members sat down to answer some of our questions. While SUGA was unable to join as she is recovering from shoulder surgery, her presence is impossible to miss in light of the historic nomination.

During years of interviews, SUGA became the group’s spokesperson when asked about the elusive Recording Academy; In the past, when such recognition felt so far out of reach, guys used to joke that they were dreaming too much, after which SUGA would reinforce:

“The bigger the dream, the better.”

ARMY members now understand that SUGA’s stated goals are a bit prescient: Grammy nomination? CHECK. BTS song with Korean lyrics at No. 1 on the charts? CHECK.

Now all we can do is wait to hear the next wildest dream of the group. And then watch them pull it off.

“It’s a great feeling,” J-Hope said.

“Having people listen to your music is joyful.”

There is a certain kind of specific joy that comes with watching people do what seems like they were put on this earth, and that magic shines around the BTS members as they perform sitting on stools with a little band backing just as brilliant as He does it when they are executing a dance break in an Olympic stadium.

There is another kind of joy in seeing people who have worked tremendously hard to become masters of their craft achieve revolutionary success, and then receive each victory with limitless ecstasy. It’s good to have something to brighten up these days.

In an overwhelmingly unpredictable moment, one thing seems to be clear: the bullet train that is BTS will continue its forward trajectory, whether the naysayers like it or not. The question is, if you haven’t gotten on board yet, will you come for the ride?

