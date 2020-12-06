BTS all win at MAMA 2020, BLACKPINK didn’t

Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 (MAMA 2020) will officially take place on the evening of December 6. The awards ceremony was held online because the Covid-19 epidemic had many complicated developments. Fans watched the stages and cheered enthusiastically through the live screens. MAMA 2020 brings together a large number of artists from all major companies: BTS, TWICE, Taemin, Jessi, GOT7, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, (G) I-DLE, Oh My Girl, NCT, ATEEZ, TXT, TREASURE , CRAVITY …

Besides enjoying the impressive invested performances, fans also nervously watched each award category announced by MAMA. Another winning year for BTS. The group achieved Daesang Album of the Year (Map of the Soul: 7), Global Icon of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. In addition to reaching 4/4 important Daesang, the group also pocketed a series of other impressive awards.

This year’s rookie category has seen many bright candidates. Overcoming many competitors, the Rookie of the Year award belonged to two prominent names: TREASURE and Weeekly.

Although IU did not directly participate in MAMA 2020, IU won 1 time 3 Best Female Artist awards, Best Vocal Performance and Best Combination.

BLACKPINK, although not attending the awards ceremony, was named in 3 categories, namely Top 10 Global Fans’ Choice, Best Female Group and Best Dance Performance Girl Group.

Although TWICE appeared directly at MAMA, but missed many important awards for BLACKPINK. The group modestly received the most popular artist award, the Top 10 choice of global fans.

This year, Vietnam has 3 representatives to receive the award at MAMA 2020. Binz received the Best Asian Artist of the Year award – Vietnam region. AMEE received the Best Rookie Award of the Year – Vietnam region. Most commendable is the award of Quang Dang in the brand new category of MAMA – Best Choreographer of the year.

Awards summary at the MAMA 2020 awards ceremony:

– Daesang Album of the Year: BTS – Map Of The Soul: 7

– Daesang Global Icon of the Year: BTS

– Daesang Song of the Year: BTS – Dynamite

– Daesang Artist of the Year: BTS

– Best New Male Artist: TREASURE

– Best New Female Artist: Weeekly

– Best Of Next: CRAVITY

– Best Male Group: BTS

– Best Female Group: BLACKPINK

– Favorite Male Group: NCT

– Favorite Female Group: IZ * ONE

– Best Male Artist: Baekhyun

– Best Female Artist: IU

– Best New Asian Artist: JO1

– Best New Asian Artist – Vietnam: Amee

– Best Asian Artist – Vietnam: Binz

– Best Choreographer: Quang Dang

– Best Dance Performance Solo: Hwasa

– Best Dance Performance Male Group: BTS

– Best Dance Performance Female Group: BLACKPINK

– Best Vocal Performance Solo: IU

– Best Vocal Performance Group: MAMAMOO

Best Stage: MONSTA X

– Favorite Dance Performance – Male Solo: Taemin

– Favorite Dance Performance – Female Solo: Jessi

– Favorite Dance Performance – Group: TXT

Favorite Asian Artist: WayV

– Global Favorite Performance: SEVENTEEN

– Worldwide Fans’ Choice: BLACKPINK, BTS, TWICE, MAMAMOO, SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, GOT7, TXT, TREASURE, NCT

– Discovery Of The Year: ATEEZ

– Best Band Performance: DAY6

– Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Zico

– Best Collaboration: eight – IU Ft. SUGA

– Best Music Video: Dynamite – BTS

– Best OST: Start – Gaho (OST Itaewon Class)

– Notable Achievement Artist: SEVENTEEN

– Inspired Achievement: BoA

– The Most Popular Artist: TWICE

– 2020 Visionary: BTS, BLACKPINK, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk, Bong Joon Ho, Song Kang Ho, Park Jieun, Kim Eunhee, Shin Wonho, Kim Taeho



