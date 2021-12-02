BTS, aespa, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN Until NCT 127 Win Daesang Cup at the ‘2021 Asia Artist Awards’

Various popular K-Pop idols won the Daesang trophy at the ‘2021 Asia Artist Awards‘. The ‘2021 Asia Artist Awards‘ award ceremony finally announced the name of the winner of the main award or Daesang trophy on Thursday (02/12).

There are several Daesang categories that have been announced for the music category, namely Trot of the Year, Stage of the Year, Performance of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Singer of the Year.

Trot of the Year was won by popular trot singer Lim Young Woong, then Stage of the Year was won by rookie girl group AESPA which made it their first Daesang trophy since their debut.

Then Performance of the Year was won by Stray Kids, Song of the Year was won by BTS with the song ‘Butter’, Album of the Year was won by NCT 127, and Singer of the Year was won by SEVENTEEN.

Congratulations to the winners of the Daesang trophy at the ‘2021 Asia Artist Awards’!