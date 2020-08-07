BTS adds new Guinness Record in Korea with Map of the …

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

BTS sets a new Guinness record with “Map of the soul: 7” and surpasses itself. The countdown to their comeback keeps ticking, “Dynamite” promises to be a K-pop explosion, but before beginning their new era, the group added yet another achievement to their career in their native country thanks to the dedication of their fans.

The releases of BTS are always a great success for ARMY, since the support they give to the boys on platforms allows them to reach numerous figures and records. Half a year after its release, “Map of the soul: 7” becomes South Korea’s best-selling album.

Through its social networks, the official Guinness organization announced the new title given to the group for the millionaire sales of their latest comeback, which surpasses the old mark imposed by “Map of the soul: PERSONA.”

BTS has sold over 4 million copies, with “ON” and “Black Swan” as their main singles. How much will you accomplish with Dynamite and their next comeback? ARMY celebrated on social networks and shared some messages for the boys.

BTS v BTS: on some occasions, the members assured that they do not have a role model but only be themselves, so their competition is personal, their popularity is enormous, so the support is never lacking.

See Also  BTS Premiere The New Remix EDM Of "Make it right" And It Sounds Incredible

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here