BTS adds new Guinness Record in Korea with Map of the …

BTS sets a new Guinness record with “Map of the soul: 7” and surpasses itself. The countdown to their comeback keeps ticking, “Dynamite” promises to be a K-pop explosion, but before beginning their new era, the group added yet another achievement to their career in their native country thanks to the dedication of their fans.

The releases of BTS are always a great success for ARMY, since the support they give to the boys on platforms allows them to reach numerous figures and records. Half a year after its release, “Map of the soul: 7” becomes South Korea’s best-selling album.

It's 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 record for @BTS_twt as they achieve the title of best-selling album (South Korea) with Map of the Soul: 7. As of June 2020, it had sold 4,265,617 copies including 2.65 million of those in the first six hours. https://t.co/LO1n6etixQ — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) August 6, 2020

Through its social networks, the official Guinness organization announced the new title given to the group for the millionaire sales of their latest comeback, which surpasses the old mark imposed by “Map of the soul: PERSONA.”

BTS has sold over 4 million copies, with “ON” and “Black Swan” as their main singles. How much will you accomplish with Dynamite and their next comeback? ARMY celebrated on social networks and shared some messages for the boys.

BTS v BTS: on some occasions, the members assured that they do not have a role model but only be themselves, so their competition is personal, their popularity is enormous, so the support is never lacking.



