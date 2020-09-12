BTS 9th Winner Trophy in ‘Music Core’ for ‘Dynamite’ Song

BTS is back with a winning trophy for their new song ‘Dynamite’.

The trophy this time was obtained by BTS in the latest episode of the program ‘Music Core’ which aired on Saturday (12/09).

On today’s episode of ‘Music Core’, the song ‘Dynamite’ was ranked first after gaining a total of 9755 points.

BTS managed to beat BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” which earned 3947 points and SSAK3’s “Beach Again” which got a total of 3678 points.

This is the 9th trophy that BTS has won since making a comeback with the English single “Dynamite”.

Congratulations to BTS!



