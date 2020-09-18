BTS: 7 Jimin quotes that will lift your spirits

Jimin is the perfect solution to improve your day, as this BTS member has given us some of the most inspiring phrases and these are the 7 best!

Although all the boys of BTS have their own charm, we cannot deny that Jimin has managed to stand out for his talent in his solo songs and for being one of the most handsome and adorable members.

And as if this were not enough, this great K-Pop idol has also gifted us some of the most inspiring phrases. So if you feel that your day has not started in the best way, you only have to read these 7 sentences to improve it. Try it!

But first, let’s remember that Park Jimin was born on October 13, 1995 in the city of Busan in South Korea; and from a very young age he showed a love for dance and the artistic world.

7 Jimin quotes to improve your day

Also, we have to admit that this BTS member has always stood out for having a great personality and for seeing the positive side of things. Which has undoubtedly placed him as one of the most inspiring people.

And proof of this, are some of the phrases he has said and that will surely lift your spirits. So without further ado, here are the 7 best Jimin phrases:

“Never give up on a dream that you’ve been following your whole life.”

“I don’t like sadness, that’s why I always tell everyone to smile.”

“It wasn’t us singing, it was ARMY and then I knew that was the reason. And I wondered how could you forget this? ARMY is the reason for our existence.”

“I think I wanted to pretend to be a strong man. Now I don’t have to pretend, I can be me. I can talk about myself without having to pretend anything.”

“If I had a date with my girl, I’d like to hug him, that would be fine.”

“I think we will stay together, no matter what happens.”

“Erase all your worries, with your smile something good will surely happen.”



