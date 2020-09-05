BTS: 6 phrases by Jin that will make the ARMY sigh

Meet 6 phrases that Jin has said that have managed to captivate the ARMY and people outside the BTS fandom.

There is no denying that BTS has managed to become a phenomenon of international stature and all thanks to the talent and charisma of its 7 members: Jin, RM, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope. This successful South Korean group has garnered a large number of fans around the world, who are mostly known under the name ARMY.

That is why it is not surprising that everything the BTS boys do becomes a trend on social networks in a matter of minutes and today we will tell you about six phrases that Jin has said and that without a doubt they have managed to steal thousands of sighs to his loyal fans.

Jin makes the ARMY fall in love with his phrases

Kim Seok-jin is known, in addition to flattering his own beauty on various occasions, for sharing his thoughts with the ARMY, which show us that the 27-year-old idol is a very noble person with a big heart.

“I always worry about others, it’s something I’ve done since I was very little, I don’t care if the person is unknown. I always ask if something happens or if it’s okay, I feel that my mother is proud of me for always keeping me humble ”

“Win, lose. I don’t care because at the end of the day I still have this face, so who is the real winner? ”

“When you are going through a difficult time, tell others, so that it is not so exhausting”

“With your presence you will always make someone happy, always remember that”

“I was always there for people. Because I know how it feels to have no one ”

“ARMY is beautiful, but no more than me”

There is no doubt that Jin is capable of making the ARMY laugh and sigh with his phrases, something that makes him one of the most loved BTS members by the fandom.

And you, what phrase did you like the most? Do you know any other phrase that makes us laugh and / or sigh? Leave your answer in the comments.



