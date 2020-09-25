BTS: 3 looks inspired by J-Hope’s spectacular style

With these 3 looks inspired by BTS’s J-Hope you can turn the simplest look in your wardrobe into a complete fashion hit.

Born on February 18, 1994 in Gwangju, South Korea, Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope, started acting at a young age and trained in dance at the Gwangju Academy of Music. He spent his formative years dancing as part of the underground street group Neuron before signing with BigHit Entertainment.

Hobi is now one of three BTS rappers and is known for his unique rap style and colorful looks. On March 1, 2018, Hoseok released his first mixtape Hope World. It was thanks to this release that he became the highest Korean solo act of all time, debuting at No. 1 in no less than 63 countries.

Speaking to TIME, Hoseok stated that he considered Hope World as “my calling card to the world.” Known for his positive attitude and upbeat personality, J-Hope certainly lives up to his name. Check out Hobi’s full album below:

This BTS rapper shows his enthusiasm for dance through energetic performances, and his skill is recognized in the K-pop dance community. Don’t you think so, then check out the dance practice for his solo song “Boy Meets Evil”:

So now that you are up to date on all the stuff from the “Chicken Noodle Soup” performer, here are three styles inspired by his fun aesthetic and exuberant street style (Hobi’s upbeat personality sold separately)!

J-Hope Look 1: Sweatshirt + Hood

For this first outfit we decided to emulate one of J-Hope’s casual and comfortable airport looks. Hoseok is a huge fan of graphic prints, combining bold pieces with loose, neutral, laid-back garments.

This hoodie and jeans combo incorporates key pieces of Hoseok’s outfit while adding a feminine touch.

We swapped the orange accents of the singer’s outfit with pink alternatives, staying true to his love for cute and functional accessories. (Hoods are a J-Hope fashion staple.)

J-Hope Look 2: Neutrals + Sandals

This second look from Hoseok is possibly one of the best outfits you will ever see. Hoseok, who isn’t shy about unusual styles, pairs color with basic neutrals in the coolest way I’ve ever seen.

Rather than directly copy the style, we decided to take inspiration from its color palette. The color contrast between the top and the pants gives off an earthy, laid-back feel, and the Birkenstocks are very similar to the type of sandals that the BTS rapper wears on a regular basis.

J-Hope Look 3: Sporty + Accessories

This latest look perfectly encapsulates Hoseok’s edgy aesthetic. His love of sports prevails in most of his outfits, as does his penchant for fashion accessories.

The jacket we chose is actually from the men’s section of Bershka, which shows that fashion doesn’t have to be dictated by gender. The trainers also exude a unisex vibe and are an ode to Hoseok’s well-documented obsession with Balenciaga sneakers.

What do you think of our fashion guide? Did we cover Hoseok’s style well? Which of these J-Hope inspired looks did you like the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box!



