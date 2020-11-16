BTS: 10 years! RM and Suga celebrate a great friendship

In the month of November, the entire BTS fandom -ARMY- celebrates the anniversary of the beautiful friendship between RM and Suga.

ARMY is celebrating the beautiful friendship of RM and Suga from the Bangtan Boys, both idols have lived together for a long time, exactly since November 13, 2013.

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM went through different tests to be part of BTS, now they are one of the best known boy bands in the world, two of the members are on their anniversary due to a tender reason.

RM and Suga’s friendship

RM is the leader of BTS, he is not the biggest member of the boy band, but he was the first to belong to the official lineup, while Suga was the second idol to be part of the musical project.

The two rappers would have known each other for 10 years, enough time to cultivate a solid and trustworthy friendship, where the challenges were not lacking, that type of tests help to perceive if their connection is true or not.

During an interview, Min Yoongi stated that November 13, 2010 was when he and Namjoon began living together in a small apartment that then contained their dreams and goals.



