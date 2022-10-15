BTOB’s Yook Seongjae is shocked by the unexpected demands of his new father in the Golden Spoon

Yuk Seongjae from BTOB is waiting for a big shock in MBC’s “Golden Spoon”!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Golden Spoon” is a drama about a student born into a poor family who uses a magic golden spoon to swap fates with a friend born into a rich family. BTOB’s Yook Seongjae plays Lee Seung Chun, a student who hopes to change his life with the help of a titled golden spoon, and Lee Jung-won plays Hwang Tae-young, a privileged friend whose life Lee Seung-jung craves.

Spoilers

In newly released footage from an upcoming episode of the drama, Lee Seung-chun gets into a heated confrontation with Hwang Hyun-do (played by Choi Won Young). When Hwang Hyun-do catches him off guard with an unexpected order, Lee Seung-jung can’t hide his concern, desperately trying to argue with his father.

However, when Hwang Hyun-do brings the money, Lee Seung-jung is powerless to fight back, and he has no choice but to retreat in defeat.

In another shot, Lee Seung Chun discovers a cache of materials that Hwang Tae-yong has hidden in his room, including a photo, which leads him to a sudden revelation.

To find out what Hwang Hyun-do is up to for Lee Seung—chun- and how the photo in Hwang Tae-yong’s room will change their destinies — watch the next episode of The Golden Spoon on October 15 at 21:45. KST!