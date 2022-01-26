BTC, SHIB, DOGE Stared: These 3 Metaverse Coins Exploded!

Metaverse coin games reached mainstream authority in Q4 2021, when many projects saw incredible price increases. Even in the last bear market, the tokens of the play-to-win platforms manage to stay in the green with double-digit growth. In this article, let’s list 3 metaverse projects that peaked while BTC, SHIB and DOGE remained quiet.

The 3 most valued metaverse coin games of the day

Third place RaceFi (RACEFI) is the Solana-based racing game featuring cars, garages, gas stations and racetracks. Players can join the RaceFi ecosystem and win real-world prizes. RaceFi has been trending downwards since its launch in December due to the crypto market’s decline. However, the recent bullish momentum could mean an explosion in demand at bottom prices. RACEFI broke out on January 25th, up 29% from the stagnant market overall. It is trading at the current levels at $0.1481 and has returned some of yesterday’s gain.

The second place in the list we compiled as Somanews is Treasure.lol (MAGIC), which appreciated by 33% on January 25. For comparison, BTC, DOGE and SHIB could only get closer to 15% in the same period. Launched in November 2021, Treasure.lol is the metaverse bridge world run by their DAO. The Metaverse coin project seeks to connect the growing metaverse network through its platforms by integrating the latest trends in governance, NFT, GameFi and DeFi. It is seen that MAGIC is not under selling pressure in recent price movements. The Metaverse coin is holding above 25% its last 24-hour gain on January 26. Traded at $3.30, MAGIC’s ATH price is $5.31.

The burst of the day, Legend of Fantasy War (LFW), keeps its over 35% gain above 28%, avoiding correction. Released in October 2021, LFW token is a 3D RPG game built on Binance Smart Chain with Unity game engine. The game revolves around players who form armies of heroes and fight using their characters’ skills. Interesting for LFW is its steady rise. However, it should be noted that ATH of $79.12 is trading 99.50% gold.