BT21 characters win animation award in Korea

BT21 captured some of BTS’s characteristics through a group of lovable characters, and these dolls won an award for their charm.

Bangtan Sonyeondan fans are already totally familiar with BT21’s characters, these 8 dolls are sold in a large number of presentations and were created by the members of the idol group, embodying special qualities for each one’s personality.

BT21’s characters are part of several clips that allow us to create a greater closeness with BTS fans, since they give a glimpse of each one’s way of being and their cute appearance. Among them we find BT21 Universe, a mini series available on YouTube that captured ARMY’s attention.

BT21 UNIVERSE RECEIVES AN AWARD FOR ITS LOVELY CHARACTERS

The SICAF (Seoul International Cartoon and Animation Festival) Manga and Animation festival is one of the most important events in Asia for this field and the winners of 2020 were recently announced.

The second season of BT21 Universe won the Best TV & Commission award, where it was highlighted that the narratives presented in video allow fans to get to know each character in greater depth thanks to the way in which their personalities are presented.

Recently the boys of BTS revealed how the creative process for BE, their new album, was carried out, in Rex Nation we tell you all the details.



