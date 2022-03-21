BSW Coin Reviews! Can I Buy BSW Coins?

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, has listed BSW Coin today. The price is at $0.96, up 172% at the time of writing. You must have experienced many times, when big exchanges like Binance make a listing, the price of altcoin increases significantly. There are many reasons for this, let’s discuss the details about BSW Coin.

BSW Coin Reviews

First of all, it is extremely important for an exchange like Binance to list BSW Coin. Projects reviewed by the company before making a listing are scored in many ways. Altcoins that meet the necessary conditions are listed. If these standards are exceeded after listing, the relevant project is delisted from the stock market.

BSW Coin will have passed these audits successfully, it was listed by Binance and brought in over 150% profit. The daily trading volume of the token, which exceeded 322 million dollars only on the Binance exchange, reached 664 million dollars in global volume. It should also be noted that the project is audited by CertiK. CertiK audits cover code exploits and more. The risk of rugpull is very low in projects that pass these inspections.

Can I Buy BSW Coins?

A token that suddenly increased its market value by 176% and its daily trading volume increased by 11% can be a risky investment. Due to the listing made by the Binance exchange, there was a serious FOMO among investors. Investors who want to make money, especially in these days when the markets are declining, flocked to BSW Coin after ApeCoin. Of course, this demand caused a serious inflation in the price.

BSWoin is up 187% to reach a market cap of $187 million. It may not be very profitable for investors to buy at these levels. As a matter of fact, ApeCoin investors, who buy at $ 15, bear a significant loss at this time. The price is still close to the ATH level of $1.38 on the Binance exchange, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see a 50%+ drop from here. In such listings, if you have not moved the relevant token from different exchanges to the Binance exchange, it will usually be difficult for you to sell profitably. It may be beneficial for investors to evaluate the local supports formed by watching the price for a few days and to create their buying strategies accordingly.

At the time of writing, the price has slumped as low as $0.92 and this 4% loss may continue. The global ATH level of the price is 2 dollars, which it reached on December 8th. Before Binance listing, it was finding buyers at the level of $ 0.35. The bottom support of the price was formed at $0.28.